Sketch released of man suspected of impersonating an officer

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock shared an official sketch and description of a man suspected to have impersonated a peace officer in Throckmorton County.

A woman traveling between Graham and Throckmorton on US Highway 380 was stopped by an unmarked black SUV with blue and red dash lights on Friday, November 19.

Young Co. Sheriff’s Office

The unidentified man who got out of the SUV ordered the woman out of her car “due to having a license plate ‘out’”.

The man never identified himself as a part of any law enforcement agency, and when two vehicles passed by and slowed, the man got back into his SUV and left the scene.

In his Facebook post, Babcock said the driver of the SUV was described as being a tall white male in his late 20s or early 30s. The man was wearing a long sleeve white shirt, jeans, a black gun belt with gun and a ball cap pulled down low over his eyes.

The man also had scruffy facial hair and a deep voice.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or who recognizes the person in the preliminary sketch is asked to contact the Young County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 549-1555.

If you are approached by someone you believe may be impersonating a law enforcement officer, call 911 immediately.