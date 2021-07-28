Sky Team 3 is here! KFDX launches all-new weather experience

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A big new set deserves a big new project, and these giant monitors demand big pictures. So, we’re announcing Sky Team 3.

We’re all under the same big sky, and we want you to help us keep track of it.

Sky Team 3 is our new weather group, and we want you to become part of the club. Just take a picture of the sky, and you’re in!

Any camera. Any subject. Sunrise. Sunset. Thunderstorm. Even nothing but blue, as long as we can see the sky. Once we get the picture, you’re a member!

And from July 28th through August 20th, submit your picture and you could become a Sky Team 3 VIP. You’ll be one of only six winners, and fly the club colors in an exclusive polo shirt! The meteorologists aren’t even getting these.

Other exclusive items include a Sky Team 3 hat to keep the sun out of your eyes, a travel mug to use while chasing storms, and a Sky Team 3 frisbee to use while waiting for storms.

It’s not just us, we need you! Become a member now, grab your camera and send in your picture of the sky!

Download the all-new Sky Team 3 app for Apple and Andriod.