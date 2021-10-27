Slippery shoplifter gets probation for ointment robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shoplifter who fought with a store security officer over a $6 tube of A&D ointment pleaded guilty to robbery and got five years of probation and a $750 fine.

Corbin Hendrix was sentenced Tuesday in 78th District Court.

On January 30, 2020, a loss prevention officer at United Super Market on Iowa Park Road said he saw Hendrix put the ointment in the front pocket of his hoodie and leave. The officer tried to stop him, but Hendrix shoved him away and ran.

The officer caught up and grabbed him by his hoodie and said Hendrix began swinging at him.

The two went to the ground, and the officer said Hendrix hit him in the face.

The officer eventually got control of Hendrix and placed him in handcuffs.