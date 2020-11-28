Small Business Saturday gives Kemp Center for the Arts chance to showcase local art

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kemp Center for the Arts gave local artists an opportunity to showcase their work today, some even showing off 2020 focused pieces.

Booths were set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there was just about something for everyone: paintings, jewelry, ornaments, sculptures and much more.

This annual event gives the Arts Council a chance to showcase local talent especially during the pandemic.

“We just wanted to put something together where people could come safely Christmas shop and still be able to get all of their good gifts of things local and hand made,” Courtney Hoover, Arts Council Facilities coordinator, said. “Everything you buy here is going to be one of a kind and they all make it from stratch so it’s just a little more of a personal gift for the holidays.”

It doesn’t all end today though. These local artists will still have artwork available throughout the holiday season.