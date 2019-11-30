Small business Saturday preps

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — After Black Friday is Small Business Saturday and it’s a time when local businesses can get a little more attention.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 to help local businesses get more sales. The owner of The Shoe Closet said the importance of Small Business Saturday is that the money stays right here in the local economy.

“I think it’s definitely becoming stronger for us local businesses and we do notice more traffic for that day. It supports our local community. We give back. It stays here it keeps us in business when we shop local,” Owner of The Shoe Closet Becky Lindemann said.

For every dollar spent at a small business in the United States approximately $0.67 stays in the local community.