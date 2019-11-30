Small Business Saturday supports WF economy, local business owners

Not only does it help the local economy and small business owners, it’s a shopping outing you just don’t get online.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Small Business Saturday began as a national initiative by American Express in 2010 in the midst of the recession.

Now thousands of businesses participate across the United States.

Two Wichita Falls shop owners are proud to be locally owned and operated.

The owners of The Containery and Gigi’s Closet understand how convenient it is to shop online, but what they want to get across is that you can’t get customer service like this anywhere else but in-person.

“The dollars come back into your city,” The Containery owner Kristin Riddle said.

That’s what happens when you choose to put the computer down and walk into local businesses instead.

The Gigi’s Closet owner knew this from the start.

“So many people were like ‘oh nobody opens stores up here in Wichita Falls, you should do online shopping’ and I’m like ‘no’ cause I like to feel and know what I’m getting, you can order anything off of anywhere,” Gigi’s Closet owner Geneva Guerra said. “I want to know what I’m getting, I want to feel the material, I want to make sure that it fits so I don’t have to send it back.”

Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.

The Containery has more than a decade under its belt and the owner knows it wouldn’t have survived this long without local customers on-board too.

“Our customers do come out and support us on Small Business Saturday, they really do make an effort to come by and just say hello and start making their list and it really just makes us feel good and kind of gets us going for the whole season,” Riddle said.

Not only does it help the local economy and small business owners, but it’s also a shopping outing you just don’t get online.

“I think shopping local is a personal experience, everybody gets to speak to someone, you get to know your salesperson, we’ll walk your bags out to the car for you, we gift wrap for free, you just get a different experience,” Riddle said.

While all local shops want to have good sales, sometimes it’s not about competition.

Small businesses support small businesses too.

“I am all about helping and so many of us down here are all about helping each other, I send plenty of business over there on Indiana,” Guerra said.

Encouraging all to shop local, shop small and keep in mind where your money goes when you do.

While this day is dedicated to promoting local businesses, and lowering the price tag in time for Christmas, it’s important to note that you can always shop local and support small businesses any day of the week.