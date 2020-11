WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Small businesses need your help this holiday season and you can do that this weekend during Downtown Wichita Falls Small Business Saturday.

Shops downtown will have everything from unique gifts, to tasty local meals and treats.

Also, from 8 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be doing giveaways for some downtown swag.