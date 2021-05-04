Small Business Week shines spotlight on local businesses all around you

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Small business week is exactly what it sounds like, a push to get people out in the community and into local businesses.

“Try a new place, if you’ve never been to a specific shop in town, make it a goal and get there this week,” Wichita Falls Chamber Marketing Coordinator Katie Britt said.

A friendly reminder that your new favorite store might be right around the corner.

“It’s a great way to launch business and get them top-of-mind in the community, so the community needs to really support our local businesses to keep them here,” Britt said.

Keeping them here for years to come like Storkland & Kids Too!, 42 years to be exact.

“The community is what keeps us in business, and it’s who we serve, it’s who our neighbors are, it’s who our family is, so small business week like I said before, is our week every week of the year,” Storkland owner Vikki Holcomb said.

Especially after the past year everyone had, small business week gives places like Storkland the opportunity to re-introduce themselves.

“Being able to focus a small week on the small business of Wichita Falls and remind everybody we’re still here, we made it, thank you, and come help again,” Storkland owner Anne McGaha said.

Its the community, that Holcomb reiterates helped pull them through the pandemic.

“It even put us on a different relationship with our customers, I mean we were willing to do whatever it took and they were willing to do whatever it took to keep us in business and that is what small business is all about and that’s what’s great about Wichita Falls,” Holcomb said.

Doing anything they can to show they appreciate the community, as much the community appreciates them.

“However we can serve you to keep you happy and safe, we will continue to do that,” McGaha said.

“Forever,” Holcomb added.

So, get out and support any and all local businesses near you!