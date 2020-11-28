Small businesses hoping to see spike in sales this Small Business Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Small businesses account for more than 99% of all businesses in Texas and employ millions of Texans, that’s why it’s important to shop local tomorrow, Nov. 28, for Small Business Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be doing giveaways for some downtown goodies.

Ramble and Company is just one of several downtown businesses participating in Small Business Saturday with deals going on all day.

Down the street at Dear Heart Jewelry, general manager Sirre Geppert said he and other employees are anticipating a big spike in sales during Small Business Saturday.

“Historically in the past we’ve had storefronts and it’s been super busy and well received,” Geppert said. “So we’re hoping that tomorrow we get to see alot of faces.”

Both Ramble and Company and Dear Heart will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both stores will be serving free refreshments.