WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Budgeting for gas can already be a stressful task for the everyday person, but it’s especially stressful if you’re a business owner with driving being a big part of your business.

That’s what owner of Midnight Moves Limousine Service Donald Stevens said is his biggest dilemma.

“Our main thing is, just, we have to up our prices to accommodate for it, and it’s really kind of a bad deal for our customers because it affects their pocket books,” Stevens said.

Owner of Autumn Leaves Flowers & Gifts Paul Cartledge said it’s a problem he’s dealing with, too.

“It’s horrible, but what do you do?” Cartledge said. “I mean, I don’t have any control over it, but we’re going to have to raise our delivery prices, but I don’t know yet. I’ve been holding off as long as I can.”

This is the reality that many business owners that offer transportation or delivery services are facing: raising their prices to keep up with the price of gas.

Stevens has been in the party bus industry for several years now and said these days, to fill up his 35-passenger entertainment party bus, he’s spending over $100 at the pump.

“Fuel prices for a four-hour ride just a month and a half ago was costing us about 75 to 80 dollars in fuel, and now it’s over 200,” Stevens said.

A four-hour ride on the bus that used to cost $600 is now $800.

Cartledge said the Autumn Leaves Florist and Gift shop has been in this community since the 90s, and this is one of the first times he’s considered raising prices by a couple of dollars.

“In our little area right here, we still stick to five dollars,” Cartledge said. “We charge 10 to go to Iowa Park and Burk and a little bit more to go to Henrietta.”

Both of these business owners said they just hope to see prices level out, not only at the pump, but everywhere.

“It’s going to be the same way with grocery stores and all that,” Stevens said. “Fuel prices the way they are – everybody’s going to be paying more.”

Everyone is paying more, but hopefully not for long.

For more information on the Midnight Moves party bus, click here. For more information on Autumn Leaves Flowers & Gifts, click here.