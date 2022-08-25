WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, WFFD was called to a structure fire at 1:39 a.m. on August 25, 2022, at Daylight Donut Shop located at 2700 Southwest Parkway.

When the crew arrived they saw a fire coming from a window in the back of the building, the media release said. The owner of the business came to the donut shop shortly after the fire crew arrived and unlocked the door.

As the crews entered the building they were able to locate and put a small fire by the window. The fire is believed to have been started by an extension cord that was too small for the cooler that was plugged into it.

Upon inspection, they noticed there were some boxes of grease that had melted and the floors were covered in liquid grease. There was heavy smoke damage and some heat damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the business, according to Mawson.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Total damage is estimated to be $25,000.