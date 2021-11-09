Smashing good time to be had at Wichita Falls rage room

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTl) — One Wichita Falls business hopes to help Texomans with their rage and frustrations by allowing them to break stuff.

Located at 404 Galveston, The Breaking Point rage room is described as “somewhere everyday people can take out their anger, uninhabited and pure, let it all out!”

Rage rooms are a concept where patrons pay to obliterate objects in order to let out frustrations and have a good time.

According to co-owner Cori Loredo, the rage room is a large room that will have a car in the middle of the room and various objects to smash and throw.

There are different experiences at The breaking point. Have a bad breakup? Book the Break-Up session which would allow up to 10 people to smash things together for 30 minutes. You can also bring your own breakables and rage on them for 20 minutes. Prices vary on length and items. You can book your session on The Breaking Points Facebook page.

The Breaking Point will also feature a splatter room for children and adults ages three and up. The splatter room will allow children to throw paint at blank canvases to create their own unique artwork.

Protection of a hard hat, face shield, and gloves will be provided by The Breaking Point. Participants must be 13-years-old or older and 13 to 17-year-olds must have permission from a parent or guardian to use the rage room. Children 3 and up can use the splatter room and will be provided a poncho and shoe coverings.

The Breaking Point will also accept donations of smashable items such as office equipment, televisions, computers, dishes and more. You can call to have the items picked up or drop them off at The Breaking Point. If you donate items you will receive a discount on your next smash session.

In addition to the rage and splatter rooms, there will be a few arcade games for people to play.

Get your emotions out starting on December 4 at The Breaking Point rage room. You can book an appointment now or call 940-782-8589 to ask about walk-ins.