WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As you may imagine, growing roughly 10,000 poinsettias a year is no easy task. In fact, gardeners start tending to them mid-summer in order to have them ready for the holiday season.

While a beloved hallmark of the Christmas season, poinsettias are very sensitive to cold weather and don’t do well during shipping.

A way to combat that, however, is purchasing your poinsettias locally, according to Vice President of Smith’s Gardentown Michael Fiore. He said that not only is buying them locally going to result in healthier plants, but you’re also helping a local business and family keep food on the table during the holiday season.

“Poinsettias are a little more challenging to grow compared to some of the other plants that we grow, and that’s why fewer and fewer nurseries are growing them each year,” Fiore said. “They seem to be getting consolidated into a lot of the larger nurseries because they are a little bit more of a specialized plant.”

Fiore said these tricky plants have to be grown under very specific conditions.

“They have to be grown where there is no ambient light at night, or else it will prevent them blooming,” he explained. “So, they have to have a special property where it gets very dark at night with no lights on, and then there are other requirements with fertilization and different types of spraying that they need.”

Smith’s offers more than 30 different varieties of poinsettias, and Fiore said buying them locally has its benefits.

“If they are put on a truck during wintertime, sometimes they can get cold damage. Buying them locally from a local grower, there’s a big advantage because that plant is going to start off a lot stronger and healthier, and it’s going to last a lot longer in your home.”

And for that long-standing myth that poinsettias are poisonous?

“Poinsettias are very low danger, if any danger at all,” Fiore said. “We’ve been selling them for many decades and putting them in hundreds of thousands of homes and never had a single issue with a poinsettia harming a member of the family. So, that’s really over-stated when you read about it online.”

If you would like more information on how to purchase poinsettias this year, click here.