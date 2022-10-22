WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People flocked to Smith’s Gardentown to benefit a local organization.

Owl-O-Ween held outside Smith’s benefited the local Wild Bird Rescue. Volunteers from the rescue made hot dogs and brought some live birds for people to see.

Other activities included pumpkin painting, a carriage ride, and picture opportunities.

Executive Director of Wild Bird Rescue Jeff Bryant says events like this help the community know who they are and educate them on birds.

“At any given year, we will take in between 1,400 and 2,000 birds so that’s a lot of birds. It takes a lot of people to do that. We have a lot of great volunteers and like I said, board members, and we invited people to come out all the time and that’s part of the reason for today is to let people know what we do and invite them to be a part of that,” Bryant said.

To learn more about Wild Bird Rescue, click here.