WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the season of giving is among us, Smith’s Gardenton held an open house and poinsettia tour.

People gathered to enjoy music from the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony ensemble and get a behind-the-scenes look at the work put into growing plants.

Tours walked through the greenhouse, which houses the poinsettias while learning about the plant and best way to take care of one.

Folks with Smith’s Gardentown said they love opening the facilities to the public to learn about the product and have a fine time.

“Kind of warms our heart whenever we see people lining up at the gate. Bringing their families out here, spending some time here, and the joy it brings to them to see all of the beautiful arrangements and holiday displays that we have. It really is special to us,” Smith Gardentown Vice President Michael Fiore said.

Smith’s Gardentown has traditional red, as well as pink, white, and other colors.

To place an order, you can call (940) 692-7100.