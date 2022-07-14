WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Smith’s Gardentown held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for their new Cart-Away feature.

Cart-Away is a new program that will allow you to rent a small concrete mixer to hook up to a truck and haul wherever you may need it.

According to their Facebook post, their smaller mixer only needs a half-ton pickup to be hauled. The mixer is easy to haul and operate for contractors and homeowners who need to do a small job.

Co-owner Michael Fore said he believes it will be a great add-on as it saves time.

“This is gonna make it much easier for doing small concrete pours of one, two, three yards,” Fore said. “It’s going to be already pre-mixed; you just come, pick it up, hook it onto your truck and take it straight over to your job site.”

Smith’s Gardentown Farms is located on Seymour Highway and is open seven days a week, where they mix concrete from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.