Smith’s Gardentown locally grown poinsettia crop ready for holiday giving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A big local holiday tradition is officially underway at Smith’s Gardentown.

For more than 50 years, the family-owned Texoma business has grown poinsettias for the holiday season in their greenhouses.

“Besides supporting a local, family business, poinsettias that are grown here will start fresher and last longer than poinsettias that are shipped over a long distance,” Steve Smith, owner of Smith’s Gardentown said.

Though typically the plans aren’t ready until early December, Smith’s Gardentown is already fielding orders for the sought after holiday plant.

“For some reason, the poinsettias have ripened two to three weeks earlier than usual this year,” Smith said. “It must be related to the weather, because growers all over the country are saying the same thing.”

This year, the greenhouses produced more than 12,000 poinsettias.

In addition to the traditional red, there are several shades of pink, white, and multi-colored varieties, as well as several sizes in each color.

If you’d like to order poinsettias, click here or call (940) 692-7100.

