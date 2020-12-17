Smith’s Gardentown named among Top 100 North American garden centers for fifth consecutive year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Smith’s Gardentown of Wichita Falls was named to Garden Center magazine’s list of the Top 100 garden centers in North America for the fifth consecutive year.

The local garden center was one of only five garden centers in Texas to make the top 100, an honor co-owner Katherine Smith doesn’t take lightly.

“What makes this even more significant is that nearly all the other nurseries on the list have multiple locations or they are located in major metropolitan areas,” Smith said. “For a single garden center located in such a small trade area to receive this recognition is really extraordinary.”

Smith’s Gardentown has been owned and operated by the Smith family for 71 years, with the fourth generation of the family now involved in the business.

It has also been recognized as a “Texas Treasure” historic business, winner of the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Marketplace Excellence and Baylor College of Business Family-owned Business of the Year.

Smith said they’re thankful to be recognized again.

“We definitely count not achieve this without our loyal customers and our great employees,” Smith said. “Some of our customers have traded with us for well over 50 years, and we have many long-term employees who contribute so much.”