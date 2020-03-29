Smith’s Gardentown offers honor-system produce exchange for donations to Faith Refuge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While businesses deemed non-essential shut doors during the shelter-in-place order in Wichita Falls, the folks over at Smith’s Gardentown are giving away produce items they could sell in exchange for good-faith donations to Fath Refuge for women.

Although they are unable to sell trees, shrubs or flowers, the Smith family decided to do what they can to help during this pandemic.

According to Katherine Smith, the Smith family is opening their parking lot with carts of produce. They are welcoming people to take what they need in exchange for donations. The funds raised Sunday will be donated to Faith Refuge.

The fundraiser will run from noon—3 p.m., so they invite Texomans to support local organizations in whatever way they can.

Owner Steve Smith said many of their vegetable plants need to go to new homes right now, and he did not want to violate the city’s shelter-in-place ordinance by opening the store to sell them.

Smith said they chose to donate to the organization after officials had to cancel their annual Decorator Showhouse fundraiser amid COVID-19 health concerns.

For more information from Smith’s Gardentiwn, call 940-692-7100.

Click here for more information on Faith Refuge Women’s Shelter.