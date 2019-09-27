Smith’s Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated Smith’s Gardentown’s pumpkin patch with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s fall and Halloween is around the corner which means it’s time to pick out pumpkins.

The pumpkin patch has fun for the whole family including bounce houses, a petting zoo with unique animals, a pumpkin carriage ride and pumpkins galore.

Smith’s Gardentown owner Katherine Smith said it’s a good time for all to come check out.

“We have groups that come out, we have families that come with their kids and of course we’ve got lots of pumpkins to choose from, big selection of pumpkins, we bring in truckloads all the time,” Katherine Smith said.

Pony rides will be at Smith’s on the weekends.

