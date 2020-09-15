Smith’s Gardentown to make adjustments to annual pumpkin patch activities

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Smith family over at Smith’s Gardentown will make some adjustments to the annual pumpkin patch activities this year.

The Smith family feels it is necessary to scale back some of its activities this fall.

“While we will have plenty of pumpkins of all sizes and types for sale and many opportunities for families to stage photos, we will not do our full range of activities this year,” co-owner of Smith’s Gardentown Katherine Smith said. “We felt it would be irresponsible for us to have our full-scale Fall festival with all the games and activities. The crowds are normally quite large, and keeping activities like our bounce houses and carriages sanitized would be very difficult.”

Instead, Smith’s Gardentown will stage several photogenic scenes created with pumpkins and hay bales.

“Mark Bullitt recently joined our staff. He spent 8 years creating the fall displays at the Dallas Arboretum. He will combine his talent with that of our store manager, Greg Pollock, to come up with some unusual pumpkin mosaics and other areas for family pictures,” Smith said.

Smith’s Gardentown will receive its first shipment of pumpkins and gourds on Wednesday, September 16, and the full displays will be ready the first weekend of October.

In addition, Smith’s playground area will be open, and families can purchase duck food and fish food for the koi in their large ponds.