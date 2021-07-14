Smokin Joe’s BBQ truck not just blowing smoke when it comes to taste

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—That’s not smoke signals you’re seeing on Seymour Highway, it’s the new Smokin Joe’s BBQ food truck!

Owner, Joe Johnston, and his son-in-law, Gavin Whittaker says they were constantly hanging out and smoking meats and decided to finally do it for a living.

Johnston currently works for BNSF, hence all of the railroad decorations, and said you can expect some great smoked brisket, turkey, sausage along with several delicious sides including Miss K’s banana pudding. Johnston said he has been blown away by the amount of support he’s received.

“I don’t do the social media thing, I don’t get it but Gavin and my wife Zeta do, and I get to read everything, and once again it’s phenomenal the feedback, we couldn’t be happier,” Johnston said.

Since Johnston is working full time at the moment they are only open on Fridays and Saturdays.

They recommend getting out there early before they sell out. The food truck is currently located at 3701 Seymour Highway.