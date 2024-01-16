WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A national health chain with over 1,300 locations is making its way to Texoma in 2024.

Smoothie King will open its first Wichita Falls location on April 30 at 2823 Southwest Parkway, in the same shopping center as Hobby Lobby, according to a Smoothie King guest support representative.

From meal-replacing Açaí bowls to 32-ounce, protein-packed smoothie treats, Smoothie King’s curated menu offers fruit and vegetable-based wellness blends sourced from “ingredients with a purpose,” according to their website.

The brand-new Southwest location will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Plus, look forward to their Healthy Rewards program that allows members to earn and redeem points on every purchase, skip the ordering lines, and gain a $2 reward upon sign-up.

To learn more about Smoothie King and the menu items offered, visit the website.