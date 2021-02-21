SNAP benefits can now be used to purchase hot foods, ready-to-eat meals through end of March

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The USDA has given the Texas Health and Human Services Commission the approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals.
This announcement came from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office on Sunday, Feb. 21. Officials said this approval comes after severe winter storms impacted the state last week.
This approval means SNAP benefits can be used to purchase items such as rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods, at retailers that accept SNAP anywhere in the state.
SNAP recipients can use their Lone Star card to purchase these items through the end of March.