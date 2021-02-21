SNAP benefits can now be used to purchase hot foods, ready-to-eat meals through end of March

FILE – In this May 10, 2020 file photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver. U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May. The Labor Department said Wednesday, Oct. 14, that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The USDA has given the Texas Health and Human Services Commission the approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals.

This announcement came from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office on Sunday, Feb. 21. Officials said this approval comes after severe winter storms impacted the state last week.

This approval means SNAP benefits can be used to purchase items such as rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods, at retailers that accept SNAP anywhere in the state.

SNAP recipients can use their Lone Star card to purchase these items through the end of March.