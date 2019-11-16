Snapped cord causes Christmas in Action to reschedule tree lighting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday spirit is going to have to wait for one more week after a light cord snapped just a few hours before a Christmas in Action tree lighting event.

Folks with Christmas in Action are “just heartbroken” after an equipment issue causes officials to reschedule their Tree of Hope lighting.

This project has been a “labor of love” for more than five years, so officials said they were disappointed that the event has to be rescheduled, though they invite the community to help them celebrate on the new date of Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

The 75-foot tree will have more than 12,000 lights with an 8-foot star on top.

Officials with Christmas in Action work to “rehabilitates the homes of low-income elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners in Wichita County, so they may continue to live in their own homes in warmth, safety and independence.”