WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—In 2019 officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls broke ground on a 15.1 million dollar project, doubling the number of patients they serve. Three years later, and the new in-patient care center is nearing completion, and as part of a hard hat media tour, Curtis Jackson and Darrell Franklin give you a sneak peek inside the new facility.

Director of Development for Hospice of Wichita Falls, Jake Truett said crews have been working around the clock to get the doors open to their new facility as fast as possible.

“We went from planning to capital projects to now almost complete and it’s going to allow us to basically double the ability of inpatient care that we can provide, our current facility has twelve beds that stay at or near capacity most days so this will really allow us to be able to expand those services,” Truett said.

The new facility will come with a full-service kitchen that will act as a cafe for visiting families, patients, and staff, along with several other state-of-the-art amenities.

“Up-to-date beds and nurse call system things that we haven’t had in the existing in-patient center and really take it and allow our nurses to focus on the patients in a way that they’ve never been able to do before but do it with some new technologies that will just take our care to the next level also,” Truett said.

Something that Executive Director for Hospice of Wichita Falls, Alisa Echols said wouldn’t be possible without fundraisers like the Tree of Lights Campaign.

“Tree of Lights Campaign really goes so we can continue to take care of people who don’t have medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance but yes that if that care takes place in our in-patient care center then yes those fundraisers do support activities for us to continue that care,” Echols said.

Care that helped former MSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Noel Johnson’s partner, Reagan Foster get through a very difficult time in her life.

“They do it in a way so that they could live out their days the way that they want to, they provide opportunities for family members and friends not to be caregivers but to be with those loved ones and not have to worry about medication and not have to worry about different things and they can just be with them and experience those times with them,” Foster said.

This new facility will help staff care even better for the patients once these doors are open.

Truett said once the new in-patient care center is open, they will begin transferring patients from the old facility over to the new one. The old facility will then be decommissioned, as it gets some much-needed renovations.