Snow day makes fun day for Texoma kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With school out across Texoma, those kids are sure out making the most of it. While many adults are staying away from the snow to rest up and stay warm, their kids had a different idea.

Shatanya Clarke set out to find out what kids like the most about a snow day.

Snowball fights, snow angels and sledding. That’s how Wichita Falls children spent their snow day!

“Make snowballs,” Levi Jones said.

“Not having school,” Ben Barnar said.

“That we can play in the snow,” Angelina Ison said.

Even pups are having a blast.

All across Wichita Falls and other parts of Texoma school is out and it’s a day of fun for hundreds of kids.

“We have a snow fight and we make snow angels and I eat snow, go sledding on the streets,” the Barnar kids said.

While it’s all fun and games, one kid urges his friends to stay safe.

“Try not to get hurt,” Barnar said.

Some school districts are out Thursday.

Those include Wichita Falls Independent School District as well as Lawton Public Schools.

