1  of  71
Closings & Delays
Anchor Baptist-WF Archer City Church of Christ Archer City ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Calvary Baptist Church-Graham Central Baptist Church - Burkburnett Children Come First Day Care Childrens Learning Center Christ Academy City View ISD Crowell ISD District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Fairway Baptist Church Faith Center-Graham Faith Village Church of Christ First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Foundations of Texoma God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Grace Baptist Church-WF Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Harrold ISD Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta City Offices Henrietta Cowboy Church Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Holliday Senior Center Hospice Wings of Hope Interfaith Outreach Services Jan Lee Baptist Church--Burkburnett Jefferson Street Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Legacy Church of God Liberty Baptist Church Midwestern State University Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Nocona ISD Olney ISD Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Overcoming Word Praise Center Pacific Avenue Baptist Church--Iowa Park Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Seymour ISD Southside Youth Senter Tenth and Broad Church of Christ The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Outpatient Rehab Vernon College Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County courthouse

Snow day makes fun day for Texoma kids

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
With school out across Texoma, those kids are sure out making the most of it!

With school out across Texoma, those kids are sure out making the most of it!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With school out across Texoma, those kids are sure out making the most of it. While many adults are staying away from the snow to rest up and stay warm, their kids had a different idea.

Shatanya Clarke set out to find out what kids like the most about a snow day.

Snowball fights, snow angels and sledding. That’s how Wichita Falls children spent their snow day!

“Make snowballs,” Levi Jones said.

“Not having school,” Ben Barnar said.

“That we can play in the snow,” Angelina Ison said.

Even pups are having a blast.

All across Wichita Falls and other parts of Texoma school is out and it’s a day of fun for hundreds of kids.

“We have a snow fight and we make snow angels and I eat snow, go sledding on the streets,” the Barnar kids said.

While it’s all fun and games, one kid urges his friends to stay safe.

“Try not to get hurt,” Barnar said.

Some school districts are out Thursday.

Those include Wichita Falls Independent School District as well as Lawton Public Schools.

For a full list of closures, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News