Snowy conditions leading to accidents Wednesday morning, 60 without power

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Roads are slick and leading to a few accidents Wednesday morning.

A wreck occurred in Archer County near Megargel Lake Rd. where a semi reportedly jack-knifed.

And in another accident off US 258, a white Volkswagen Jetta appeared to have swerved off the road hitting a wood power line, doing significant damage to the line.

State troopers, as well as officials with the Wichita Falls Fire and Sheriff departments, were also on scene.

Around 60 people are without power as a result of this wreck. Power is expected to be restored to that area around 9:30 a.m.

TxDOT’s crews have been working around the clock since Tuesday pre-treating the pavements with brine water. The brine water prevents ice from forming when it mixes with falling rain, sleet or snow.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you more on this developing story.