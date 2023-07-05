TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Snyder, Oklahoma, passed away in a rollover wreck in Tillman County Tuesday night.

The wreck occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, on N2220 Road north of E1670 Road, 2 miles west and 6.5 miles north of Manitou.

63-year-old Lydia Fowler was driving southbound on N2220 Road when her 2012 Toyota Rav-4 crossed left of the road’s center.

The Toyota then departed the roadway to the right and rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest in a creek embankment.

Fowler was pronounced deceased at the scene by Tillman County Emergency Medical Services and transported to Oklahoma City.