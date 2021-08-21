Sober biker group rides to raise money for Faith Mission, Refuge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A little less than 100 bikers set out to raise awareness and money for the Wichita Falls Faith Mission Saturday, August 21.

Today’s bikers are members of the Survivors Clean & Sober Motorcycle Club — who have been sober for anywhere between a year to even decades.

Those who participated said this is their way of saying thanks to those who helped them, while also helping those who are fighting their own addictions as they try to reintegrate into society.

Faith Mission’s CEO was also on the ride and said it means everything.

“What we’ve been given was a new life, so that’s why we do what we do to give it back,” said a member of the Survivors MC Texoma Tribe who identified himself as ‘Survivor Tadpole.’

“It’s a whole lot more than just the money,” Faith Mission and Refuge CEO Steve Sparks said. “It’s the brotherhood, camaraderie to know that we got guys like this in the community who are standing beside us and the programs we offer to the men and women at Faith Mission and Faith Refuge.”

Riders pay a donation to ride, which then goes to Faith Mission.

The ride started in Wichita Falls, then headed to Petrolia, Henrietta and Lake Arrowhead.