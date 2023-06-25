WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Addiction is a problem many of our neighbors face, and there’s now one more resource in our community to help people overcome it.

This weekend, Wichita Falls’ Sober Living Incorporated dedicated their new Women’s Home located on Sisk Road It’s a beautiful property, that allows them the space to house up to 14 women at a time and provide them all the necessary resources to overcome any struggle they may be going through. Directors said the home is just one more thing that helps them accomplish their mission of changing lives.

“What we do is we take women coming out of jail prison and treatment centers, and we give them a safe comfortable home to live in. we help them get all their identification if they need it we help them get jobs we take them back and forth to their jobs if needed if they don’t have a vehicle,” Assistant Director & Recovery Coordinator Brandi Melo said.

“Seeing the women come in here totally beat and broken and then while they’re here we get to see them change, and it’s amazing they just get uplifted and in recovery they just walk out a new person, it’s beautiful,” House Manager Kelsey Weaver said. They say the whole project was a community effort,

The beds are custom-built with wood donated by the mayor. Currently, there is only one bathroom in the home, and they would love for more donations to have another one added on. For ways to get involved and donate, you can contact Brandi at (940)-901-0600. You can also call (940)- 636 HELP.