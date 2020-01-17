Sober Living Program expands reach to include women

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — A sober living program that opened its doors for men a few months ago opened another building for women who are looking to stay in a positive environment.

Shortly after the Wichita Falls Sober Living program opened it’s doors for men to have a place to stay while getting their lives on track, organizers have now opened one for women. For a month now, the women’s sober living house has been helping them during their recovery.

“I wanted to be here because it’s a safe place for me to be, and I wanted to continue doing well in my recovery because I’m seven months clean, and I didn’t want to end up going around old people, places and things,” sober living tenant Robin Reaves said.

Reeves said she contacted the program soon after hearing about it and got the help she needed. Assistant Program Director Misti Hall said the calls continue to come in.

“Once word got out that we were opening a women’s home, we started receiving phone calls, and we have such a high need for a women’s facility,” Hall said. “We have taken two women, and we are trying to move more in, but right now we are currently under construction.”

They plan to have the construction completed soon, but so far the tenants staying at the sober living house said this program makes it easier to transition back into the world.

“The disease of addiction is a very misunderstood thing,” Reaves said. “You can’t use it as a crutch. It’s something that once you understand, it’s a disease [where] you need to get the help you need. Once you’re able to, a place like this helps you transition into a normal person,” Reaves said

“Our goal is for our residents to be living on their own supporting themselves and thriving at their recovery,” Hall said

Hall and Reaves take that goal seriously as well as supporting others on the road to recovery