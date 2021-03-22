Social and emotional wellness student poll results presented at WFISD board meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Gallop Poll measuring social and emotional wellness of students was presented to Wichita Falls ISD board members at a meeting on Monday.

Despite this year’s smaller sample size, Director of Social and Emotional Services Shonna Norton said there hasn’t been a massive drop-off in overall student wellness and championed the addition of new question categories.

“Social and emotional learning are new categories this year. They replace career and financial literacy and entrepreneurial aspirations which were previously measured. And I’m personally in favor of this because it’s an additional layer to the survey,” Norton said.

Even amid a school year that has featured a global pandemic, on and off campus learning, the grand mean of students who reported being hopeful about the future in 2020 sat unchanged from 2019.

“There has not been a big change in responses our first two years versus this year even though the sample size is different because normally we have all of students on campus and now we have up until here recently I guess now we are sitting at about 14% or so about 12 % that are off campus,” Kuhrt said.

The Gallop Poll is a way Superintendent Kurht said the district can get a snapshot of where things are.

“We started this 3 years ago because we had an opportunity to do it and then started strategic planning process and really decided that is something we really wanted to focus on so we have used that data to kind of give a baseline of where we are,” Kuhrt said.