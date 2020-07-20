Social distancing changes coming to MSU for fall 2020 semester

The fall semester on campus at MSU may look and feel a little different for students as school officials have announced safety changes to keep everyone safe.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The fall semester on campus at MSU may look and feel a little different for students as school officials have announced safety changes to keep everyone safe.

According to Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Keith Lamb, students must schedule an appointment to move into their residence hall or on-campus apartment. Students should expect an email that will have instructions to sign up for a move-in time on August 3.

The fall 2020 move-in guide can be found by clicking here.

The floor plans for the residence halls will have rearranged common space furniture, and high-touch areas will be sanitized frequently by the evening and weekend housekeeping staff.

The dining halls will no longer offer self-serve food stations, but will provide more grab-and-go options, and reduced seating. Comanche Suites North, and picnic tables outside the Clark Student Center will have additional seating.

Campus programming and student organizations will have university programming guidelines to follow.

To read those guidelines, click here.

Lamb also encourages everyone to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and wear a mask.