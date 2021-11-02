Social media post about visit to Oklahoma casino leads to arrest of probationer

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Posting about his visit to an Oklahoma casino could put an I.D. thief’s probation in jeopardy.

Jeramy Brown was booked into jail Tuesday and ordered held without bond on an arrest warrant filed after the district attorney’s office moved for revocation of his 10 years probation.

Jeramy Brown

Brown was placed on 10 years probation in 2015 for possession of more than 50 items of identifying information.

The district attorney’s office alleges multiple violations of probation restrictions including use of multiple drugs and traveling to Oklahoma without permission, and being at a place where alcohol is sold, specifically River Star Casino in Terrell.

When a probation officer asked about his Facebook post about being at the casino, they said he replied, “oh, I guess I should take that down off Facebook,” and admitted being there.

The codefendant in this case, Kyle King, also had his probation revoked in 2020 based on allegations he stole a camera, tested positive for alcohol, and punctured a woman’s tire. King was placed back on probation with more restrictions.

Kyle King

King is the owner of a former Wichita Falls computer programming business and was arrested for stealing personal information of more than 100 customers. Police said his business was failing and that he used bank and credit card accounts of victims and secured fraudulent loans in victims’ names.

Police said Brown was an accomplice and agreed to help in the scheme to help pay for King’s meth habit.