Software changes alter Wichita County inmate roster

Now that Wichita County has a new software system in place, the way the public views the inmate/jail roster has changed.

The county has converted its data into a new $3 million software system called Odyssey. The software change has been in the works for the last two years. According to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, the system will improve the day-to-day efficiency of operations by expanding access, sharing more data, and helping citizens get the information they need in less time.

However, with the new software, there will no longer be an active jail roster, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

To get to the public portal in the new software to see if someone is in jail, follow the following steps.

Go to https://txwichitaodytest.tylerhost.net/PublicAccess/default.aspx

To see if someone is in jail, go to jail record. To view bond amounts, go to jail bond record. Then, type in first and last name and hit search. If known, you can also enter a middle name, date of birth and the dates the person was booked or released from jail.

The press release states this information does not indicate convictions on what the person is charged with. It will also show every time someone has been in jail and every charge that has been filed.

In the press release, the sheriff’s office said it had no control over the changes that have been made.

“It was made due to a change in software to Tyler Odyssey through a contract made by the Wichita County Judge and the Wichita County Commissioners,” the release states. “Any complaint about the contract or changes in the software should be made to the Wichita County Judge and the commissioner in your precinct.”

The county has an I.T. team of about 20 people from Tyler working to address any software frustrations or issues. On July 17, Gossom said county leaders planned to re-evaluate the system and its problems this week to determine whether the I.T. team needs to stick around for a bit longer.

It is unclear if the inmate roster will change or be adjusted once that happens.