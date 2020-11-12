Software changes bring shutdown of dispatch website

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you keep up with the Wichita Falls police and other emergency calls on CAD-WEB, Wichita Falls police said the system will be down for a few weeks.

The computer aided dispatch website was designed to show current “calls for service” that have been assigned to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The system also shows you where emergency crews are working and what type of call has been assigned. However, the police department’s new records management system went live on Tuesday and as a result, the police department is having to re-structure certain formats they use to distribute information, including the CAD-WEB, format.

In a statement from WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper “The Wichita Falls Police Department went live on Tuesday 11-09-2020 at 5:00 am with a new CAD Records Management System. As a result, we are required to re-structure certain formats we use to distribute information, including the CAD-WEB format. We estimate the new CAD/WEB should be operational in approximately two weeks. We are grateful that our citizens have appreciated the availability of information distributed through this system. We thank you for your patience while we diligently work on restoring it.”