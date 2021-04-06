Software glitch cancels first day STAAR exams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School districts all across Texas are scrambling to reschedule first-day STAAR testing after a software glitch forced students offline.

Personal trainer Aimee Cavazos said parents in her workout classes just wish the STAAR test would go away.

“You hear people talking about how their kids aren’t doing well in school because of the pandemic since they are in and out of school,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos said that she feels testing students this year is unfair.

“Maybe they should cancel this year. Just because it’s been so hard on kids,” Cavazos said.

Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd is just one of many school officials across Texas who had to call off testing for students in grades fourth and seventh after a statewide software glitch.

“I told our district testing coordinator and our counselors that we were going to give them until 10 o’clock to rectify the situation,” Byrd said.

A situation that he said put students on edge.

“They’re frustrated. They sit down in front of a computer and can’t do anything for two hours and it just escalated,” Byrd said.

Reasons why he canceled testing shortly before TEA officials notified all school districts of the still unexplained connectivity issue.

“This was something that was unfortunately out of the district’s control today,” Byrd said. “We have extreme empathy and understanding for the stress level this creates for our students, and our faculty, and our staff.”

Short circuiting a school day.

“You don’t get that like one on one time with like the teacher if you need help,” Cavazos said.

Days which Cavazos said should be even more about learning than testing.

Superintendent Byrd said Tuesday’s STAAR exams are tentatively rescheduled for next Tuesday, April 13th and that testing will resume this Thursday.

Wichita Falls ISD and City View ISD officials said say they experienced similar connectivity issues and are also having to reschedule Tuesday’s exam.