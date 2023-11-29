WICHTA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a groundbreaking move for healthcare in Wichita Falls, an innovative therapy has emerged as a transformative treatment option at a local clinic.

Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic, or TMAC, now offers softwave therapy, a non-invasive, FDA-approved procedure that targets painful areas around the body, according to chiropractor Dr. Michael Chapman with TMAC.

According to Chapman, SoftWave Therapy employs high-energy sound waves to target affected areas in the body. These sound waves penetrate deep into tissue, stimulating the body’s natural healing responses.

Unlike traditional treatments, softwave therapy focuses on accelerating recovery, reproducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair, without the need for invasive procedures or prolonged recovery periods.

Softwave therapy can be beneficial for various musculoskeletal injuries or conditions, including tendon injuries, ligament issues, joint pain — like in knees, shoulders or elbows — muscle strains, plantar fasciitis and other chronic or acute injuries related to these areas.

Exclusive to TMAC, SoftWave Therapy remains solely available at their facility. Plus, existing clients can receive treatment free of cost.

If you’re intrigued by SoftWave Therapy and its potential benefits, Chapman said his team is here to assist you. Simply reach out at 940-322-2400 to schedule your consultation.

To explore testimonials from Chapman’s patients and their experiences, click here.