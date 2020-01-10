Rescuers free workers trapped at construction site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two individuals have been transported to the hospital after authorities say soil collapsed on top of them, trapping them.









Dispatch received a call at approximately 11:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 in reference to an incident on a work site near Barnett Road in Wichita Falls.

According to officials, two men were installing pipes underground when the soil collapsed on top of them and trapped them.

The first victim was rescued quickly, according to our crew on the scene. However, a second victim was trapped from the waist down, and it took rescue workers approximately an hour to free him.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Chief Ken Prillaman, both men were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

