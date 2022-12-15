LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Lawton is warning residents of a possible scam involving solar panel sales.

In a media release, the city said that they are investigating the possible fraud by at least four companies in the area.

Representatives from the companies are allegedly going door-to-door offering offering “free solar panels and free installation for a limited time only.” The “representative” claims the victim would never have to pay another electric bill and the federal government has grant money to pay for these solar panels.

The City of Lawton is encouraging residents that are visited by the solicitors to ask if they have a solicitation permit from the City of Lawton and to ask for a copy. If the person does not have a permit or refuses to produce one, the city is asking that residents not engage in business with the person.

If the solicitor produces a permit or license, the resident should take careful note of the information listed to include their name, and the name of the business being represented.

The city said residents should not sign anything and they should ask the solicitor to leave documentation behind so it can be shared with the resident’s attorney.

The Better Business Bureau offers additional tips:

• Do your research. Genuine incentive programs and reputable solar energy contractors do exist.

Before you accept an unsolicited offer, do some research on solar companies in your area.

Investigate each company’s reputation and business practices before you consider signing a

contract for services.

• Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics. Con artists want to provoke an emotional reaction that

would cause you to give in to their requests without thinking it through. Take your time and know

that a legitimate company won’t pressure you to act. If someone is using aggressive sales tactics

on you, it’s best to cut off communication immediately.

• Get competing bids. Contact several solar installers if you plan on going solar and get bids from

each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way.

• Ask plenty of questions and consider the answers. Ask questions about any aspect of a contract

or proposal you don’t understand. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to

answer them, or is vague with their answers, consider it a red flag.

If a City of Lawton resident believes they are a victim of this scam, the city encourages them to contact the Municipal Prosecutor’s Office at 580-581-3260.

The Better Business Bureau also provides a customer complaint form on its website.