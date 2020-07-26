Soldier found unresponsive at off-post residence Fort Sill officials say

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) – A soldier attending a professional development course at Fort Sill was found unresponsive at his off-post residence on Saturday, July 25 according to Fort Sill officials.

Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time, and this incident is under investigation.

In accordance with the Department of Defense policy, the soldier’s name will not be released until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.