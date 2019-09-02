Some moms put the labor into Labor Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL )— Monday marks the 125th anniversary of Labor Day, which honors the country’s workforce.

But while many enjoy a day off, millions must continue to work to keep utilities going, its people safe and its economy running, that includes those who help put the labor into labor day.

“I miss being with my family sometimes but it’s cool to be here,” Registered Nurse Kayla Erskine said.

Erskine has been a labor and delivery nurse for seven years.

“We get to see miracles happen every day,” Erskine said. “It never gets old, I see it once and I think oh gosh that was the most beautiful thing and then do it again.”

In those seven years, Erskine said she has helped in at least four labor day deliveries, something some moms tend to be excited about.

“It’s usually a good time, families laughing, smiling, we’re talking about laboring on Labor Day, it’s always kind of a joke,” Erskine said.

It’s some of these good times that Registered Nurse Brianna Davis said she is looking forward to for her first Labor Day on the job.

“We have a lot of moms that are really excited about being in labor on Labor Day,” Davis said. “I heard around the U.S. It’s a pretty big deal if you get to deliver on Labor Day, so it might be pretty interesting for my first year.”

And while it seems like all fun and games,

“It’s a lot to bring a baby into this world, a lot of people don’t understand that until they are actually are in labor and there’s a lot of pain, a lot of tears, a lot of crying,” Davis said. “bor is one of those things that I think everybody should look at and respect.”

Especially since contractions can start from up to a week before.

So as many women prepare to bring life into the world, nurses on the delivery floor, like Erskine and Davis, are anxiously waiting to help new moms on the painful yet beautiful journey they are about to endure.