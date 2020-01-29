Some Vernon residents upset over affordable senior rental housing center

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Some residents in Vernon are not happy after the commissioners passed support of a new affordable senior rental housing center with a vote of three to two.

“We’re still against this,” a Vernon resident said. “But after talking to our neighbors they don’t want it.”

Several Vernon residents are getting fired up over the potential of a new affordable senior rental housing center.

“We are by far the most affected because it’s going to be wrapped around our house,” a Vernon resident.

Bringing in this new center has been in the works for a while.

“I’ve been here about three years and every year we’ve had people that kind of wanted to look at doing it,” Vernon City Manager Marty Mangum said.

Last January, the city was close to having this center up and running when Vernon Commissioners unanimously passed to support a proposed development of the senior housing center. The housing unit would’ve brought in 72 new units to Vernon. But a month later, the development company called Stoneleaf pulled out of the deal.

“The people who looked into it backed out at the last moment because they didn’t feel like the rent rates were high enough here,” Mangum said.

Despite this setback, a new company has offered its business and Mayor Doug Jeffrey said he isn’t worried about it falling through this time.

“I think it’s two separate proposals,” Jeffrey said. “The group last time they did another rent study and said it doesn’t work for their model. For this model, I think that it’s going to work.”

Jeffrey said he’s glad to get the process moving.

“If we get any type of development when it’s talking about this type of dollar figured, coming into the city both in subcontracts and contracts and good affordable housing for people, I think it’s a win,” Jeffrey said.

Not all residents feel the same.

“Don’t disappoint me,” a Vernon resident said. “Please? He told me that if our neighbors didn’t want it that he’d back off. My neighbors don’t want it.”

In total, this is an $8 million project and will be located off of Wilbarger St. near the stadium. It will also house 64 units.