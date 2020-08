WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are a WFISD parent, district leaders want to give you an update on meet the teacher nights.

Schools should be reaching out to their students and parents this week to communicate their “Meet The Teacher” plans.

So far, some schools are doing them virtually while others are offering a limited face to face option.

If you want to find out what your child’s school has planned for “Meet The Teacher”, click here. You can view “The Roadmap Back to School” here.