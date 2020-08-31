Son claims self-defense in alleged assault of 74-year-old father

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 33-year-old man told police it was self-defense when he choked and hit his 74-year-old father early Saturday morning.

Jacob Nichols is charged with injury to an elderly person.

Officers said Saturday about 4 a.m. They were dispatched to a convenience store where the victim told them he went for help after his son attacked him.

He said his son came home late and began playing music loudly.

The victim said they got in an argument and his son pushed him down on the floor, got on top of him and started choking him with both hands and then began hitting him in the face with his fist.

Nichols’ father said when his son stopped the assault he went to a store to call 911.

Officers said they saw bruising and swelling to the victim’s left cheek and ear.

Police said Nichols admitted choking and hitting the victim but said it was in self-defense after his dad pushed him.