Son arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his father

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash from his father’s home.

25-year-old Mason Lee Stone was booked into jail Monday for theft over $2,500.

The victim said someone entered his home on Highway 25 while he, his wife, and daughter were away on November 10.

He reported about $5,000 in bills and change were taken, as well as a compound bow.

He said his son does not have permission to enter the property without approval due to previous thefts.

He told deputies only his family, including his son, know the code to disable the security system, and the system showed the door opening before noon on November 10.

Deputies said two men who work at the property saw the son enter before noon and come out carrying a bow case.

They said they recognized him because they have known him since high school.

Records show Stone was convicted of theft over $750 in 2019.