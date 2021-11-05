Son charged with assaulting father during and after drive home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of beating his father, who had picked him up from a restaurant where the son was intoxicated.

Brian Windal was indicted by a Wichita County grand jury for injury to an elderly person.

Police said the 66-year-old father called from the 5400 block of Flo Drive and said that his son was assaulting him.

When they arrived, the father told police he had driven to take his son home from a catfish restaurant because he was intoxicated.

As they were driving home, he asked his son why he had been intoxicated in public, and the man said that Windal’s response was a punch to his father’s face. An officer said the victim’s right cheek was red.

When they got home, the victim said he picked up his son’s wallet from the car seat and tossed it to him. This enraged Windal, who pushed his father to the ground and got on top of him and began hitting him repeatedly in the head.

After five to six punches, he said Windal got off him, and the victim went inside to call 911.

Officers tried to question Windal, but he said he pleaded the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer.