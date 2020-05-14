Business owner’s son charged in burglary, fire that killed pet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita man is in custody on a warrant issued two weeks ago charging him with breaking into his mother’s business and setting a fire to cut loose a safe

Jeffery Aine, 38, is charged with burglary of a building.

On March 20, a burglary was reported at Margot’s All Breed Grooming on Jacksboro Highway.

The officer reported the front door was shattered and a black safe containing $400, that had been bolted to the floor, was gone and it appeared there had been a fire in the building.

The fire was called in when a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the building.

Police officers confirmed the fire department had responded to the business shortly after midnight that morning and an arson report had been filed.

Investigators found two holes were burned in the floor where the safe had been located.

The owner of the business told police officers she suspected her son because he had texted her the night before that he was taking what she had in money.

Police officers later got a crime stoppers tip that aine brought a safe to a woman’s home and told her he had blown it up.

Officers Aine also had a chromebook laptop issued to a WFISD student. That was reported missing on March 23. Officers said thousands of dollars of damage was done to the building and equipment.

Also lost in that fire, a dear friend to many who came to Margot’s, Pepper the cat.