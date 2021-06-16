Son who took full responsibility for thefts now going to jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man, who was arrested with his father for several burglaries and thefts and then took full responsibility for all of them, is now going to serve jail time after he has his probation revoked.

Craig Gee was given two years in state jail on each of five convictions of burglary or theft, and three years probation after the jail sentence.

His father, Kenton, had also been charged with burglary and theft but had his four charges dropped when his son took full responsibility of all the crimes.

Craig Gee was sentenced to five years probation in 2019. Prosecutors filed to revoke the probation last August after tests showed Gee was using meth, and he admitted to using it. He also failed to pay fees and court costs.

In his original plea, he said he was solely responsible for all the crimes, and his father went free.

Among items reported taken in a series of burglaries were a large porcelain Texaco sign from a backyard in Electra, mowers, tractors, welders and a Mack truck deputies say had been disassembled.

Owners of stolen equipment told deputies Craig and his father were in their shops shortly before thefts happened. Gee had three earlier theft charges that were dismissed